SERVICES FRIDAY

Lowell E. Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church

SERVICES SATURDAY

Irene “Miller” Love, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Ervin Gingerich, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

Todd W. Allberry, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Southern Oasis Plantation, Lutz, Florida

SERVICES MONDAY

Timothy McClure, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 29

Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you