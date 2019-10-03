SERVICES FRIDAY
Lowell E. Miller, 10:30 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church
SERVICES SATURDAY
Irene “Miller” Love, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Ervin Gingerich, 10:30 a.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Todd W. Allberry, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Southern Oasis Plantation, Lutz, Florida
SERVICES MONDAY
Timothy McClure, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 29
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
