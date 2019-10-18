SERVICES TODAY

Ann S. (Troyer) Yoder, 10 a.m., graveside, Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, and 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Anna M. Moriarty, 9 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Daniel King Jr. 9:30 a.m., Ora Bontrager residence, 3185 W. 050 North, LaGrange

Wilma C. Yoder, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen

Steven C. Christner, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY  

Bonnie J. Roderick, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES OCT. 26

Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford

SERVICES OCT. 27

Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 29

Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

