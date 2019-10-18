SERVICES TODAY
Ann S. (Troyer) Yoder, 10 a.m., graveside, Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, and 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Anna M. Moriarty, 9 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen
Daniel King Jr. 9:30 a.m., Ora Bontrager residence, 3185 W. 050 North, LaGrange
Wilma C. Yoder, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen
Steven C. Christner, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Bonnie J. Roderick, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
SERVICES OCT. 26
Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford
SERVICES OCT. 27
Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 29
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.