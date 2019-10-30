SERVICES TODAY
Roman E. Harshberger, 9:30 a.m., Merlin Yoder residence, 25115 County Road, Nappanee
Jim A. Honey, 9:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Julia L. Dietz, 11 a.m., graveside, Violet Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Betty L. Malone, 2 p.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange
Margaret M. Hernandez, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mary Louise Meek, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Laura Ellen Stutzman, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Richard A. Shriner, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Edna Miller, 10 a.m., Griner Church, Middlebury
Kathryn M. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Mark Lehman residence, 66801 C.R. 43, Millersburg
Lydia L. Jones, 11 a.m., graveside, Rice Cemetery, Elkhart
Jacqueline J. Kelly, 12 p.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol
Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Betty M. Young, 10:30 a.m., West Missionary Church, Berne
SERVICES NOV. 7
Richard O. Geaugh, 10 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 9
Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.