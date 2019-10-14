SERVICES THURSDAY
Delbert L. Mullet, 10 a.m. , Pleasant Grove Church, Goshen
Helen A. Peterson, 3 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 26
Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford
SERVICES OCT. 27
Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 29
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
