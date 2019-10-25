SERVICES TODAY
Richard D. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Nelson Miller residence, 2265 South 00 EW, LaGrange
David R. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Daniel Hershberger residence, 0010 N. 1000 West, Middlebury
Robert and Gloria Barnes, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury
Anne Marie Yoder, 11 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart
Jerry Searfoss, 1 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse
Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford
SERVICES SUNDAY
Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen
Jorge Borbon Guerrero, 4 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Leona M. Miller, 11 a.m., Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart
John W. Knepp, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury
Donna Neumann, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Garould O’Banion, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Julia L. Dietz, 11 a.m., graveside, Violet Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 2
Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
