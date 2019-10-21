SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Daniel M. Bontrager, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Blaine E. Stauffer, 10 a.m., Yellow Creek Wisler Mennonite Church, Goshen
Velma C. Collins, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Larry E. Mast, 10 a.m., Calvary Chapel, Sturgis, Michigan
Bonnie J. Roderick, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Robert and Gloria Barnes, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury
Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford
Anne Marie Yoder, 11 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 29
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 2
Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
