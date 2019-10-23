SERVICES TODAY

Mary R. Ramundo, 10 a.m., Waypoint Community Church, Goshen

Larry E. Mast, 10 a.m., Calvary Chapel, Sturgis, Michigan

Bonnie J. Roderick, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Alma Hershberger, 9:30 a.m., Mervin Bontrager residence, 69852 CR 7, Nappanee

Robert D. Rookstool, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Richard D. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Nelson Miller residence, 2265 South 00 EW, LaGrange

David R. Hershberger, 10 a.m., Daniel Hershberger residence, 0010 N. 1000 West, Middlebury

Robert and Gloria Barnes, 10:30 a.m., Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury

Anne Marie Yoder, 11 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart

Jerry Searfoss, 1 p.m., Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse

Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford

SERVICES SUNDAY

Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen

Jorge Borbon Guerrero, 4 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Donna Neumann, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 2

Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

