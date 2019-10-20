SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Velma C. Collins, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Bonnie J. Roderick, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY
Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford
Anne Marie Yoder, 11 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY
Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 29
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
