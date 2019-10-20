SERVICES WEDNESDAY 

Velma C. Collins, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Bonnie J. Roderick, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Gregory B. Staines, 4 p.m., The Turf Bar, Milford

Anne Marie Yoder, 11 a.m., Prairie Street Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Penny T. Elizarraraz, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Goshen College Cabin, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 29

Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you