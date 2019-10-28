SERVICES TODAY
Garould O’Banion, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Herbert L. Graber, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Hilda Ruth Kurtz, 4 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES THURSDAY
Jim A. Honey, 9:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Julia L. Dietz, 11 a.m., graveside, Violet Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Margaret M. Hernandez, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Mary Louise Meek, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Laura Ellen Stutzman, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Lydia L. Jones, 11 a.m., graveside, Rice Cemetery, Elkhart
Jacqueline J. Kelly, 12 p.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol
Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
