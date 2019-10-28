SERVICES TODAY

Garould O’Banion, 1 p.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

Arlene M. Holdread, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Herbert L. Graber, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Hilda Ruth Kurtz, 4 p.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES THURSDAY

Jim A. Honey, 9:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Julia L. Dietz, 11 a.m., graveside, Violet Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Margaret M. Hernandez, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Mary Louise Meek, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Laura Ellen Stutzman, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Lydia L. Jones, 11 a.m., graveside, Rice Cemetery, Elkhart

Jacqueline J. Kelly, 12 p.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

