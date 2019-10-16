SERVICES TODAY

Harold “Curly” Schmucker Sr., 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Delbert L. Mullet, 10 a.m., Pleasant Grove Church, Goshen

Helen A. Peterson, 3 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Verne H. Leininger, 10 a.m., Bethany Church of the Brethren, New Paris

Harry A. Rhodes, 1 p.m., Goshen Salvation Army

Kenneth D. Knisley, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Anna M. Moriarty, 9 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

Daniel King, Jr., 9:30 a.m., Ora Bontrager residence, 3185 W. 050 North, LaGrange

Wilma C. Yoder, 10 a.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen

Steven C. Christner, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

