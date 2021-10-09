SERVICES TODAY
Phil & Sandy Hartzler, Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Donald E. Swihart, 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, Syracuse
SERVICES SUNDAY
Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Sharon K. Kauffman, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Leroy Hartman, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, 65723 C.R. 1, Wakarusa
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Joyce A. James, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
Helen Kornblum, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen
