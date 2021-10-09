FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Phil & Sandy Hartzler, Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Donald E. Swihart, 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, Syracuse

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Sharon K. Kauffman, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Leroy Hartman, 10 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, 65723 C.R. 1, Wakarusa

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Joyce A. James, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Helen Kornblum, 4 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen

