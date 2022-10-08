Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Gloria McVey, 8 a.m., St. Andrew’s UMC

Bryce J. Gast, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

Conrad G. Neff, 11 a.m., Milford Christian Church, Milford

Phillip R. Self, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church, Goshen

Mark Souder, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Community Church, Fort Wayne

SERVICES SUNDAY

Margaret Schwartz, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 2025 W. 450 S.

Tammie Brown, 3 p.m., Miller Stewart Funeral Home

SERVICES TUESDAY

Shirely Warkentin, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Miriam G. Meyer, noon, Kidron Mennonite Church, Kidron, Ohio

Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., memorial service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Steve S. Biggers, 12 p.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

