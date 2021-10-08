FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Jalee M. Bender, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Monroe Yoder, Jr., 10 a.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligonier

Kenneth L. Beachy, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Phil & Sandy Hartzler, Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Donald E. Swihart, 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, Syracuse

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Sharon K. Kauffman, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Joyce A. James, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen

