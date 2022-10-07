Funeral services

SERVICES TODAY

James D. Yoder, 11 a.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, KS

Ruth I. Fry, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Bradley N. Harris, 6 p.m., Western Reserve Room, The Country Club of Hudson, Hudson, OH

Allen D. Beachy, 7 p.m., Schrock Pavilion, Shanklin Park, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Bryce J. Gast, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Goshen

Conrad G. Neff, 11 a.m., Milford Christian Church, Milford

Phillip R. Self, 11 a.m., West Goshen Church, Goshen

Mark Souder, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Community Church, Fort Wayne

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., memorial service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 16

Steve S. Biggers, 12 p.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Robert W. Rumsey, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 30

Daniel L. Haarer, 3 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen

