SERVICES TODAY
Jay I. Peachey, 10 a.m., Bethel Mennonite Church, Nappanee
SERVICES FRIDAY
Jalee M. Bender, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Monroe Yoder, Jr., 10 a.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligonier
Kenneth L. Beachy, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Phil & Sandy Hartzler, Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Donald E. Swihart, 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, Syracuse
SERVICES SUNDAY
Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Sharon K. Kauffman, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Joyce A. James, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen
