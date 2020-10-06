SERVICES TODAY

Margo Wiking, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Charles W. Long, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Middlebury

Danny Wortinger, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Anna W. Fry, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 5300 South SR 5, Topeka

Donnabelle Fletcher, 10 a.m., Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart

Toney Holton II, 10 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Church, Union, Michigan

Stanley Miller, 2:30 p.m., Siloam Fellowship, Goshen

Donald LeRoy Bond, 6 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Donald L. Bond, 10:30 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Charles “Wayne” Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline Graff, 4 p.m., Goshen VFW

Mary Douma, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

