FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Samuel Graber, 11 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Betty L. Ramer, 11 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

Katherine B. Shetler, 12 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

Rosemary Kirkdorffer, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Lucille Wenger, 1 p.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa

Orie O. Schrock, 4:30 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Jay I. Peachey, 10 a.m., Bethel Mennonite Church, Nappanee

SERVICES FRIDAY

Jalee M. Bender, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Monroe Yoder, Jr., 10 a.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, Ligonier

Kenneth L. Beachy, 11 a.m., Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Phil & Sandy Hartzler, Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Donald E. Swihart, 1 p.m., The Sanctuary Church, Syracuse

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Joyce A. James, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

