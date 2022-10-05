SERVICES TODAY
Perry Jay Miller, 9:30 a.m., Enos Gingerich residence, 2620 N. 850 W., Shipshewana
SERVICES THURSDAY
Raymond “Larry” Parker, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Reese, Michigan
Larry Miller, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
James D. Yoder, 11 a.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, KS
Ruth I. Fry, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Bradley N. Harris, 6 p.m., Western Reserve Room, The Country Club of Hudson, Hudson, OH
Allen D. Beachy, 7 p.m., Schrock Pavilion, Shanklin Park, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mark Souder, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Community Church, Fort Wayne
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., memorial service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen