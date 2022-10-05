Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Perry Jay Miller, 9:30 a.m., Enos Gingerich residence, 2620 N. 850 W., Shipshewana

SERVICES THURSDAY

Raymond “Larry” Parker, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Reese, Michigan

Larry Miller, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

James D. Yoder, 11 a.m., Bethel College Mennonite Church, North Newton, KS

Ruth I. Fry, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Bradley N. Harris, 6 p.m., Western Reserve Room, The Country Club of Hudson, Hudson, OH

Allen D. Beachy, 7 p.m., Schrock Pavilion, Shanklin Park, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mark Souder, 11 a.m., Emmanuel Community Church, Fort Wayne

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., memorial service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

