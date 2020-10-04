SERVICES TODAY
Thomas E. Gifford, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol
SERVICES TUESDAY
Margo Elizabeth Wiking, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Danny Wortinger, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES THURSDAY
Toney Holton II, 10 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Church, Union, Michigan
SERVICES SATURDAY
Charles “Wayne” Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Pauline Graff, 4 p.m., Goshen VFW
Mary Douma, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.