SERVICES TODAY

Thomas E. Gifford, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

SERVICES TUESDAY

Margo Elizabeth Wiking, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Danny Wortinger, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES THURSDAY

Toney Holton II, 10 a.m., Chapel Hill Missionary Church, Union, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY

Charles “Wayne” Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline Graff, 4 p.m., Goshen VFW

Mary Douma, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

