SERVICES SUNDAY
Ada Miller, 9:30 a.m., Lester Mullet residence, 2745 N. 735 West, Shipshewana
Dennis D. Martin, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Old Union Cemetery, Willow Falls, Ohio
SERVICES MONDAY
Lavon Ray Yoder, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury
Lowell Rarick, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Pedro L. Zamora, 4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Phillip E. Coy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 6
Betty C. Secor, 2 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart
