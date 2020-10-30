SERVICES SUNDAY

Ada Miller, 9:30 a.m., Lester Mullet residence, 2745 N. 735 West, Shipshewana

Dennis D. Martin, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Old Union Cemetery, Willow Falls, Ohio

SERVICES MONDAY

Lavon Ray Yoder, 10 a.m., River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury

Lowell Rarick, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Pedro L. Zamora, 4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Phillip E. Coy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 6

Betty C. Secor, 2 p.m., Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you