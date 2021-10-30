FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Goldie E. Whetstone, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret, Goshen

Penney P. Crabtree, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Mervin Nast, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 3160 S. 200 W, LaGrange

June L. Rodes, 3:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Mary K. Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Muriel L. Ummel, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Maxine E. Ditmars, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Evelyn Smith, 11 a.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church

SERVICES THURSDAY

Norma Wilson, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV 6

Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV 12

Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV 13

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

