SERVICES TODAY
Goldie E. Whetstone, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret, Goshen
Penney P. Crabtree, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Mervin Nast, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 3160 S. 200 W, LaGrange
June L. Rodes, 3:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary K. Riegsecker, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Muriel L. Ummel, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Maxine E. Ditmars, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Evelyn Smith, 11 a.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church
SERVICES THURSDAY
Norma Wilson, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV 6
Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV 12
Mary L. Neff, 10 a.m., Emma Church, Topeka
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, IL
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV 13
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.