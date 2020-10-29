SERVICES TODAY
Wilma Miller, 9:30 a.m., 61380 C.R. 43, Goshen
Joseph M. Brown, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Shirley V. Reed, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Dan Buzzard, 1 p.m., Faith Christian Center, Goshen
Rodney Grossman, 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service, LifePoint Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Ada Miller, 9:30 a.m., Lester Mullet residence, 2745 N. 735 West, Shipshewana
Dennis D. Martin, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Old Union Cemetery, Willow Falls, Ohio
SERVICES MONDAY
Lowell Rarick, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee
Pedro L. Zamora, 4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Phillip E. Coy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.