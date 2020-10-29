SERVICES TODAY

Wilma Miller, 9:30 a.m., 61380 C.R. 43, Goshen

Joseph M. Brown, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

Shirley V. Reed, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Dan Buzzard, 1 p.m., Faith Christian Center, Goshen

Rodney Grossman, 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service, LifePoint Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Ada Miller, 9:30 a.m., Lester Mullet residence, 2745 N. 735 West, Shipshewana

Dennis D. Martin, 10:30 a.m., graveside, Old Union Cemetery, Willow Falls, Ohio

SERVICES MONDAY 

Lowell Rarick, 11 a.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, Nappanee

Pedro L. Zamora, 4 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Phillip E. Coy, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

