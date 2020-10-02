SERVICES TODAY
Diane L. Daly, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Donald Juday, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
David R. Helmuth, noon, via Zoom by calling 312-626-6799 or accessing the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3798171524?pwd=eWpFZUR6bDBFOG1zUXROclhERzRmZz09
SERVICES SUNDAY
Scott Welsh, 4 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Thomas E. Gifford, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol
SERVICES TUESDAY
Margo Elizabeth Wiking, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 10
Charles “Wayne” Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Pauline Graff, 4 p.m., Goshen VFW
