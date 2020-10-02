SERVICES TODAY

Diane L. Daly, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Donald Juday, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

David R. Helmuth, noon, via Zoom by calling 312-626-6799 or accessing the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3798171524?pwd=eWpFZUR6bDBFOG1zUXROclhERzRmZz09

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Scott Welsh, 4 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Thomas E. Gifford, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Margo Elizabeth Wiking, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 10

Charles “Wayne” Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline Graff, 4 p.m., Goshen VFW

