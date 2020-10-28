SERVICES TODAY
Eli W. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Sam Yoder residence, 229 4th Road, Bremen
Katie W. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Sam Yoder residence, 229 4th Road, Bremen
Jacob Hershberger, 11 a.m., New Song Community Church, Union, Michigan
SERVICES FRIDAY
Wilma Miller, 9:30 a.m., 61380 C.R. 43, Goshen
Joseph M. Brown, 11 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Shirley V. Reed, 11 a.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Dan Buzzard, 1 p.m., Faith Christian Center, Goshen
Rodney Grossman, 2 p.m. Celebration of Life service, LifePoint Church, Goshen
