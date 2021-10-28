SERVICES TODAY
Dorothy F. Hershberger, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Charles Troup, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse
Clara S. Walters, 11 a.m., Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, Michigan
Enos A. Yoder, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Nora Elswick, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Mandy Havert, 11 a.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church, Bremen
Carole W. Ulmer, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
Donald D. Walker, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Union, Michigan
SERVICES SATURDAY
Penney P. Crabtree, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Muriel L. Ummel, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Maxine E. Ditmars, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart
SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, Illinois
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28
Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
