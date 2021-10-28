FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Dorothy F. Hershberger, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Charles Troup, 7 p.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse

Clara S. Walters, 11 a.m., Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, Michigan

Enos A. Yoder, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Nora Elswick, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Mandy Havert, 11 a.m., St. Dominic Catholic Church, Bremen

Carole W. Ulmer, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

Donald D. Walker, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Union, Michigan

SERVICES SATURDAY

Penney P. Crabtree, 11 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Muriel L. Ummel, 11 a.m., Bethel Missionary Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Maxine E. Ditmars, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Lois A. Losee, 11 a.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

SERVICES FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Hazel I. Yoder, 11 a.m., Mennonite Church of Normal, Normal, Illinois

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 11 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, Wisconsin – available via live stream by Church

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, NOV. 28

Sara Detweiler, 4 p.m. Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

