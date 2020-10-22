SERVICES TODAY

Judy Bontrager, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Amanda A. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Harley Beechy residence, 0155 S. 1000 West, Middlebury

Naomi M. Leinbach, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Leland and Deana Markley, 1 p.m., Creekside Church of the Brethren, Elkhart

Sara Miller Chonaiew, 2 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, Wabash

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Esther E. Hostetler, 9:30 a.m., Jay Frey residence, 10226 N. 400 West, Ligonier

Elizabeth L. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 4405 N. 850 West, Shipshewana

Lowell M. Cable, 4 p.m., Livestreamed from Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Houston, Texas

SERVICES MONDAY 

Christian P. Stoltzfus, 10 a.m., Graveside service, Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen

John E. Mast, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

