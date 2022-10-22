SERVICES SATURDAY
Andrew E. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Devon Bontrager residence, 6235 S. 600 W., Topeka
Lloyd J. Hochstedler, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Nancy K. Yohn, 10 a.m., Palmer Funeral Home, South Bend
Wesily Fedorow, 11:30 a.m., Full Gospel Community Church, New Paris
John S. Moyer, 1 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen
Kenneth J. Walters, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
SERVICES MONDAY
Rosetta Kuhns, 9:30 a.m., Homer Kuhns residence, 6838 6A Road, Plymouth
SERVICES TUESDAY
Merritt J. Kyle, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Florence M. Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury
Teri K. Duell, 11 a.m., Miller-Steward Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Robert W. Rumsey, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 30
Daniel L. Haarer, 3 p.m., Silverwood Mennonite Church, Goshen