SERVICES TODAY
Wallace “Tony” A. Henderson, 11 a.m., New Vision of Life Church, Elkhart
Darlene M. Sprunger, 5 p.m., Graveside service, Eden Cemetery, Topeka
SERVICES FRIDAY
Judy Bontrager, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Amanda A. Lehman, 9:30 a.m., Harley Beechy residence, 0155 S. 1000 West, Middlebury
Naomi M. Leinbach, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Sara Miller Chonaiew, 2 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, Wabash
SERVICES SUNDAY
Lowell M. Cable, 4 p.m., Livestreamed from Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Houston, Texas
SERVICES MONDAY
Christian P. Stoltzfus, 10 a.m., Graveside service, Clinton Union Cemetery, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.