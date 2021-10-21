FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Margaret P. Coffman, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana

Russell McDonald, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Stanley Pletcher, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, 24546 C.R. 44, Nappanee

Malachi M. Raber, 3:30 p.m., Lloyd Troyer residence, 13708 CR 8, Middlebury

SERVICES FRIDAY

Khanthavy Clinger, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ruth L. Heyser, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Mary Keely, 11 a.m., Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan

Arlene Bassett, 1 p.m., Goshen College Physical Plant, Goshen

Joyce E. Chupp, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES SUNDAY

Mark D. Goodwin, 12 p.m., Pine Knob County Park, Howe

SERVICES MONDAY

Barbara J. Bollinger, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Ron Puckett, 11 a.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury

SERVICES TUESDAY

Jean S. Crouse, 3 p.m., Topeka United Methodist Church, Topeka

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 30

Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 10 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen

Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church

Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen

