SERVICES TODAY
Margaret P. Coffman, 9:30 a.m., Graveside at Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana followed by 10 a.m. Memorial Service at Shore Church, Shipshewana
Russell McDonald, 10 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Stanley Pletcher, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Mennonite Church, 24546 C.R. 44, Nappanee
Malachi M. Raber, 3:30 p.m., Lloyd Troyer residence, 13708 CR 8, Middlebury
SERVICES FRIDAY
Khanthavy Clinger, 12 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ruth L. Heyser, 1:30 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Mary Keely, 11 a.m., Calvary Chapel, 66969 N. Centerville Road, Sturgis, Michigan
Arlene Bassett, 1 p.m., Goshen College Physical Plant, Goshen
Joyce E. Chupp, 1 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES SUNDAY
Mark D. Goodwin, 12 p.m., Pine Knob County Park, Howe
SERVICES MONDAY
Barbara J. Bollinger, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Ron Puckett, 11 a.m., Graveside at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury
SERVICES TUESDAY
Jean S. Crouse, 3 p.m., Topeka United Methodist Church, Topeka
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Verna Helmuth, 2 p.m., Restor Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Bertha M. Stauffer Miller, 10 a.m., North Goshen Mennonite Church, Goshen
Betty L. Ellis, 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Madison, WI – available via live stream by Church
Daryl S. Wade, 2 p.m., Graveside at Violett Cemetery, Goshen
