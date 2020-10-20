SERVICES TODAY
Lewis A. Beachey, 9:30 a.m., at the Dale Miller residence, 9305 W. 650 South, Topeka
Keith A. Anglemyer, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Fred L. Adams, 11 a.m., Community Gospel Church, Bremen
John Dechant, services have been postponed
Margaret Stutzman, 6 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Wallace “Tony” A. Henderson, 11 a.m., New Vision of Life Church, Elkhart
Darlene M. Sprunger, 5 p.m., Graveside service, Eden Cemetery, Topeka
SERVICES FRIDAY
Judy Bontrager, 10 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY,
Naomi M. Leinbach, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Sara Miller Chonaiew, 2 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, Wabash
SERVICES SUNDAY
Lowell M. Cable, 4 p.m., Livestreamed from Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Houston, Texas
