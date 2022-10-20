Funeral Services

SERVICES THURSDAY

Katie C. Troyer, 11 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Ora A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Mark Lehman residence, 66801 CR 43, Millersburg

Mary O. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 10245 W. 100 S., Middlebury

Rusty E. Edwards, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

Eleanor J. Hawkins, 10 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Brethren, Middlebury

Daryl L. Umbower, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen

Gary D. Keaffaber, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Andrew E. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Devon Bontrager residence, 6235 S. 600 W., Topeka

Lloyd J. Hochstedler, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury

Nancy K. Yohn, 10 a.m., Palmer Funeral Home, South Bend

Wesily Fedorow, 11:30 a.m., Full Gospel Community Church, New Paris

John S. Moyer, 1 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen

Kenneth J. Walters, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee

