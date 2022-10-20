SERVICES THURSDAY
Katie C. Troyer, 11 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Ora A. Miller, 9:30 a.m., Mark Lehman residence, 66801 CR 43, Millersburg
Mary O. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 10245 W. 100 S., Middlebury
Rusty E. Edwards, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
Eleanor J. Hawkins, 10 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Brethren, Middlebury
Daryl L. Umbower, 10 a.m., Sugar Grove Church, Goshen
Gary D. Keaffaber, 11 a.m., River Oaks Community Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Andrew E. Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Devon Bontrager residence, 6235 S. 600 W., Topeka
Lloyd J. Hochstedler, 10 a.m., First Mennonite Church, Middlebury
Nancy K. Yohn, 10 a.m., Palmer Funeral Home, South Bend
Wesily Fedorow, 11:30 a.m., Full Gospel Community Church, New Paris
John S. Moyer, 1 p.m., Harvest Community Church, Goshen
Kenneth J. Walters, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee