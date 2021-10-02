FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Frederick V. Blosser, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Marion K. Yoder, 11 a.m., Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship, Goshen

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Betty L. Ramer, 11 a.m., Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange

Katherine B. Shetler, 12 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Phil & Sandy Hartzler, Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

