VALPARAISO [mdash] Joan Shelton Milbourn, of 4307 Kingsdale Drive, Valparaiso, died Sept. 28, 2020. She was born in Goshen to Calvin and Pearl (Davis) Rummel. She graduated from Goshen High School in 1939. She was employed by Elkhart County in the voter registration office from 1955 to 1985.…