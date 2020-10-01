SERVICES TODAY
Iva M. Truex, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Kay L. Lucchese, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Diane L. Daly, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Donald Juday, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris
David R. Helmuth, noon, via Zoom by calling (312) 626 6799 or accessing the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3798171524?pwd=eWpFZUR6bDBFOG1zUXROclhERzRmZz09
SERVICES SUNDAY
Scott Welsh, 4 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Thomas E. Gifford, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.