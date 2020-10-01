SERVICES TODAY

Iva M. Truex, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Kay L. Lucchese, 11 a.m., St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Diane L. Daly, 10 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Donald Juday, 11 a.m., New Paris Church of the Brethren, New Paris

David R. Helmuth, noon, via Zoom by calling (312) 626 6799 or accessing the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3798171524?pwd=eWpFZUR6bDBFOG1zUXROclhERzRmZz09

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Scott Welsh, 4 p.m., Community Church of Waterford, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Thomas E. Gifford, 11 a.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

