SERVICES TUESDAY

Mary Elizabeth Poe-Clark, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Lois J. Losee, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Lewis A. Beachey, 9:30 a.m., at the Dale Miller residence, 9305 W. 650 South, Topeka

Keith A. Anglemyer, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

John Dechant, services have been postponed

Margaret Stutzman, 6 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

SERVICES THURSDAY 

Wallace “Tony” A. Henderson, 11 a.m., New Vision of Life Church, Elkhart

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Sara Miller Chonaiew, 2 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, Wabash

