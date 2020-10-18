SERVICES TUESDAY
Mary Elizabeth Poe-Clark, 1 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Lois J. Losee, 2 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Lewis A. Beachey, 9:30 a.m., at the Dale Miller residence, 9305 W. 650 South, Topeka
Keith A. Anglemyer, 10:30 a.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
John Dechant, services have been postponed
Margaret Stutzman, 6 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
SERVICES THURSDAY
Wallace “Tony” A. Henderson, 11 a.m., New Vision of Life Church, Elkhart
SERVICES SATURDAY
Sara Miller Chonaiew, 2 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, Wabash
