SERVICES TODAY
Chris A. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 1940 S. 1000 West, Shipshewana
Bonieta F. Maxson, noon, Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
James H. Wagner Jr., 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Phyllis B. Mishler, 2 p.m., graveside service, Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee
Lucy A. Hollar, 2 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Milford
SERVICES SATURDAY
Laurie S. Beer, 10:30 a.m., Graveside service, Milford Cemetery, Milford
Arnold Dietz, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka
Lincoln Spencer, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES OCT. 24
Sara Miller Chonaiew, 2 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, Wabash
