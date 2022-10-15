SERVICES TODAY
Norma J. Amstutz, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen
Bradley S. Daniels, 11 a.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen
Miriam G. Meyer, noon, Kidron Mennonite Church, Kidron, Ohio
Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., Memorial Service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Jacob A. Miller, Matthew Troyer residence, 28060 CR 50, Nappanee
Steve S. Biggers, noon, Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Betty J. Dickens, 11:30 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Eleanor J. Hawkins, 10 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Brethren, Middlebury
SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Wesily Fedorow, 11:30 a.m., Full Gospel Community Church, New Paris