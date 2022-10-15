Funeral Services

SERVICES TODAY

Norma J. Amstutz, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Bradley S. Daniels, 11 a.m., First Brethren Church, Goshen

Miriam G. Meyer, noon, Kidron Mennonite Church, Kidron, Ohio

Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., Memorial Service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Jacob A. Miller, Matthew Troyer residence, 28060 CR 50, Nappanee

Steve S. Biggers, noon, Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Betty J. Dickens, 11:30 a.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Eleanor J. Hawkins, 10 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Brethren, Middlebury

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Wesily Fedorow, 11:30 a.m., Full Gospel Community Church, New Paris

