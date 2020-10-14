TODAY

Larry W. Cale, 5 p.m., South Side Church of God, South Bend

SERVICES FRIDAY 

Chris A. Yoder, 9:30 a.m., family residence, 1940 S. 1000 West, Shipshewana

Bonieta F. Maxson, noon, Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

James H. Wagner Jr., 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Phyllis B. Mishler, 2 p.m., graveside service, Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee

Lucy A. Hollar, 2 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Milford

SERVICES SATURDAY 

Laurie S. Beer, 10:30 a.m., Graveside service, Milford Cemetery, Milford

Arnold Dietz, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka

Lincoln Spencer, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

