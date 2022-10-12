Funeral Services

SERVICES THURSDAY

Julia Profeto, 11:30 a.m., Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Marilyn S. Drummond, 5 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Jonathan R. Byler, 11 a.m., Pleasant View Church, Goshen

Marsha K. Nelson, 6 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Norma J. Amstutz, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Ina R. Breckbill, 11 a.m., Waterford Mennonite Church, Goshen

Miriam G. Meyer, noon, Kidron Mennonite Church, Kidron, Ohio

Joy M. Buschert, 4 p.m., Memorial Service, Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Steve S. Biggers, noon, Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY, OCT. 22

Wesily Fedorow, 11:30 a.m., Full Gospel Community Church, New Paris

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you