SERVICES TODAY

Charles “Wayne” Morris, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Mary Douma, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Wesley D. Richard, 1:30 p.m., West Goshen Church of the Brethren, Goshen

Daniel Holmes, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Pauline Graff, 4 p.m., Goshen VFW

SERVICES SUNDAY 

Kathleen A. Rheinheimer, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Marvin G. Kauffman, 3 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY 

Irvin Nisley, 9:30 a.m., Family residence, 0285 S. 900 W., Shipshewana

Larry W. Harvey, 10 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Betty L. Bennett, 10 a.m., graveside, Violett Cemetery, Goshen

SERVICES OCT. 17

Arnold Dietz, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Church, Mishawaka

