FUNERAL SERVICES

SERVICES TODAY

Calvin Borntrager, 10:30 a.m., Townline Mennonie Church, Shipshewana

Nancy A. Parcell, 10:30 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa

Jesse C. Trammell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Marion K. Yoder, 11 a.m., Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship, Goshen

Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Katherine B. Shetler, 12 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart

SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen

