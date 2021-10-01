SERVICES TODAY
Calvin Borntrager, 10:30 a.m., Townline Mennonie Church, Shipshewana
Nancy A. Parcell, 10:30 a.m., Holdeman Mennonite Church, Wakarusa
Jesse C. Trammell, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Marion K. Yoder, 11 a.m., Berkey Avenue Mennonite Fellowship, Goshen
Aloma M. Scott, 2:30 p.m., Dunlap United Methodist Church, Elkhart
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Katherine B. Shetler, 12 p.m., Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart
SERVICES SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Jan H. LaRue, 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Goshen
