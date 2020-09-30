Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.