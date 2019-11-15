SERVICES SATURDAY

Craig M. Stutzman, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp, Goshen

Carolyn L. Creiger, 10:00 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Ethel Yake Metzler, 3:00 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Ida Miller, 9:30 a.m., Chupp Auctions, Shipshewana

Fern R. Ross, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Jenny L. Schieber, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Elkhart

Harry L. Scribner, 5 p.m., Faith Mennonite Church, Goshen

Ann M. Decker, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY

Brenda G. Grotrian, 11 a.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Goshen

Neal M. Beachy, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

