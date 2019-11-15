SERVICES SATURDAY
Craig M. Stutzman, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp, Goshen
Carolyn L. Creiger, 10:00 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Ethel Yake Metzler, 3:00 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Ida Miller, 9:30 a.m., Chupp Auctions, Shipshewana
Fern R. Ross, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Jenny L. Schieber, 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Elkhart
Harry L. Scribner, 5 p.m., Faith Mennonite Church, Goshen
Ann M. Decker, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Brenda G. Grotrian, 11 a.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Goshen
Neal M. Beachy, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.