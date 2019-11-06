SERVICES TODAY
Bobby R. Liles, 1:30 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
James L. Kiefer, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Ray Linville, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Richard O. Geaugh, 10 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Retha Yoder, 1 p.m., Arlington Amish Mennonite Church, Arlington, Kansas
Phyllis K. Hall, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milford
Melvin A. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Gathering Room, Goshen
Patrick R. Kearney, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Stanley R. Hossler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Eric Brown, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
Leota M. Ecklebarger, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Iva P. Ritter, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Richard D. Jacobs, Jr., 1 p.m., Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn
Mary J. Overpeck, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Omer Mast, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Oscar E. Roth, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Terry L. Herr, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Susan D. Howard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.