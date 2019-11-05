SERVICES TODAY
Norman E. Davis, 6-8 p.m. visitation only at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Waltraud “Wally” W. Martin, 11 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa
SERVICES THURSDAY
James L. Kiefer, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Ray Linville, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Richard O. Geaugh, 10 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Phyllis K. Hall, 11 a.m., Mishler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milford
Melvin A. Yoder, 11 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Gathering Room, Goshen
Patrick R. Kearney, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Stanley R. Hossler, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Eric Brown, 2 p.m., Nappanee United Methodist Church, Nappanee
Leota M. Ecklebarger, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Iva P. Ritter, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Omer Mast, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Oscar E. Roth, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES NOV. 16
Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.