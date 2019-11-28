SERVICES TODAY

Gregory Keith Wisler, noon, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Katie Marie Bontrager, 9:30 a.m., Floyd Bontrager residence, 8125 W. 400 South, Topeka

SERVICES SUNDAY

Mary Ann Schrock, 2 p.m., East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 7

Richard R. Evans, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen

SERVICES DEC. 8

Clark E. Hamilton, 1-4 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you