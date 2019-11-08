SERVICES TODAY
Iva P. Ritter, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Richard D. Jacobs, Jr., 1 p.m., Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn
Mary J. Overpeck, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Omer Mast, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Oscar E. Roth, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen
Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
Terry L. Herr, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Willard Myers Swartley, 11 a.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart
SERVICES MONDAY
Mary A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Maple Lawn Mennonite Church, Nappanee
Susan D. Howard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
Patricia Slabaugh, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee
Areena M. Gingerich, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES TUESDAY
Pete A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury
SERVICES NOV. 16
Carolyn L. Creiger, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Ethel Yake Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
