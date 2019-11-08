SERVICES TODAY

Iva P. Ritter, 10:30 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Richard D. Jacobs, Jr., 1 p.m., Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn

Mary J. Overpeck, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Omer Mast, 2 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Oscar E. Roth, 11:30 a.m., College Mennonite Church, Goshen

Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

Terry L. Herr, 2 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Willard Myers Swartley, 11 a.m., Belmont Mennonite Church, Elkhart

SERVICES MONDAY 

Mary A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Maple Lawn Mennonite Church, Nappanee

Susan D. Howard, 11 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Patricia Slabaugh, 1 p.m., Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee

Areena M. Gingerich, 3 p.m., Yoder-Culp funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES TUESDAY 

Pete A. Yoder, 10 a.m., Middlebury Church of the Nazarene, Middlebury

SERVICES NOV. 16

Carolyn L. Creiger, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

Ethel Yake Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

