SERVICES TODAY

Richard A. Shriner, 10:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen

Edna Miller, 10 a.m., Griner Church, Middlebury

Kathryn M. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Mark Lehman residence, 66801 C.R. 43, Millersburg

Lydia L. Jones, 11 a.m., graveside, Rice Cemetery, Elkhart

Jacqueline J. Kelly, 12 p.m., St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol

Jerry W. Needler, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

SERVICES MONDAY

Larry E. Schmidt, 10 a.m., Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster

Betty M. Young, 10:30 a.m., West Missionary Church, Berne

SERVICES NOV. 7

Richard O. Geaugh, 10 a.m., Benton Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES NOV. 9

Mary E. Dodds, 11 a.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES NOV. 16

Ethel Y. Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen

