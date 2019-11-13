SERVICES TODAY
Chase A. Miller, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Bristol
Kendra Elaine Miller, 9:30 a.m., Harley Lambright residence, 6130 W. 100 North, LaGrange
SERVICES SATURDAY
Craig M. Stutzman, 1 p.m., Yoder-Culp, Goshen
Carolyn L. Creiger, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
Ethel Yake Metzler, 3 p.m., Assembly Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Fern R. Ross, 11:30 a.m., Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES MONDAY
Ann M. Decker, 10 a.m., Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
SERVICES DEC. 7
Richard R. Evans, 11 a.m., Goshen City Church of the Brethren, Goshen
