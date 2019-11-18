SERVICES TODAy

Brenda G. Grotrian, 11 a.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Goshen

Neal M. Beachy, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen

Lupita Alvarado, 2 p.m., Comunidad Cristiana Adulam Assemblea de Dios

SERVICES WEDNESDAY

Barbara M. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Old Order Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES FRIDAY

Charles Disher, Jr., 11 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee

SERVICES SATURDAY

Alexander Klausing, 11 a.m., Mount Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange

Christian A. Gibson, 5 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

