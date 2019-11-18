SERVICES TODAy
Brenda G. Grotrian, 11 a.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Goshen
Neal M. Beachy, 10 a.m., Maple City Chapel, Goshen
Lupita Alvarado, 2 p.m., Comunidad Cristiana Adulam Assemblea de Dios
SERVICES WEDNESDAY
Barbara M. Schrock, 9:30 a.m., Yellow Creek Old Order Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES FRIDAY
Charles Disher, Jr., 11 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee
SERVICES SATURDAY
Alexander Klausing, 11 a.m., Mount Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange
Christian A. Gibson, 5 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.