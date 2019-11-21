SERVICES FRIDAY
Charles Disher, Jr., 11 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee
Malinda E.L. Eicher, 9:30 a.m., Jerry Lambright residence, 12718 C.R. 4, Middlebury
Ananias “Ray” Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen
SERVICES SATURDAY
Alexander Klausing, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange
Christian A. Gibson, 5 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier
Glen Knisley, 3 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Milford
Rober Dasch, 4-8 p.m. visitation, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen
James Walter, 1 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart
Jaylin Eugene Hochstetler and Kenton Joe Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Jerry Yoder residence, 4256 W. 1350 North, Milford
Andrew Willard Boyer, 4 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen
SERVICES SUNDAY
Judith “Judy” Ann Kortie, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury
SERVICES MONDAY
Geraldine “Jeri” Seely, 10:30 a.m., Milford Christian Church
David Lee Hartzler, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen
