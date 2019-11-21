SERVICES FRIDAY

Charles Disher, Jr., 11 a.m., Living Gospel Church, Nappanee

Malinda E.L. Eicher, 9:30 a.m., Jerry Lambright residence, 12718 C.R. 4, Middlebury

Ananias “Ray” Yoder, 10:30 a.m., Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Goshen

SERVICES SATURDAY

Alexander Klausing, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, LaGrange

Christian A. Gibson, 5 p.m., Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier

Glen Knisley, 3 p.m., Mishler Funeral Home, Milford

Rober Dasch, 4-8 p.m. visitation, Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen

James Walter, 1 p.m., Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart

Jaylin Eugene Hochstetler and Kenton Joe Hochstetler, 9:30 a.m., Jerry Yoder residence, 4256 W. 1350 North, Milford

Andrew Willard Boyer, 4 p.m., Clinton Frame Church, Goshen

SERVICES SUNDAY

Judith “Judy” Ann Kortie, 1:30 p.m., Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury

SERVICES MONDAY

Geraldine “Jeri” Seely, 10:30 a.m., Milford Christian Church

David Lee Hartzler, 10 a.m., Grace Community Church, Goshen

